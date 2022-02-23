 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 babies on 2/22/22: Papillion dad says family lucky to welcome twins on Twosday

Alex and Abigail Bostwick didn't realize that Tuesday, 2/22/22, was going to be a big deal when Abigail's doctor set the date to deliver the couple's twins by cesarean section. 

Alex Bostwick said it didn't register until the Papillion couple's 5-year-old son, Christopher, came home a few days before and told his parents that his kindergarten class was having a big 2/22/22 celebration.

"No joke, I honestly didn't know it was a thing," he said.

But the Bostwicks celebrated Twosday in style nonetheless, welcoming sons Liam at 9:31 a.m. and Emmett at 9:32 a.m.

2/22/22 twins

Liam and Emmett Bostwick were born Tuesday, 2/22/22, at the Nebraska Medical Center. Their parents, Alex and Abigail Bostwick of Papillion, didn't realize the day was a big deal until their 5-year-old son, Christopher, told them his kindergarten class was having a 2/22/22 celebration.

"We're the lucky ones, having these little guys," Bostwick said.

Now the family is adjusting to life with twins. 

"They started off super chill and relaxed early yesterday," he said. "And I was thinking, 'This is going to be pretty easy. These guys are just kicking it.' "

But then the babies needed diaper changes and feedings — and not on an ordered schedule. "We're busy all the time," Bostwick said. "They're a handful, for sure. But it's pretty incredible, really."

The family has a nursery set up at home and three car seats installed in a row in the back of their vehicle. And they will have time to settle in. Abigail Bostwick has eight weeks of maternity leave, and Alex Bostwick, who works at PayPal, has eight weeks of "bonding" leave that will allow him to spend time with his children.

"We can just kind of get our life started together," he said.  

And while the couple weren't sure how big brother Christopher would take to his little brothers after five years as an only child, he's already helping out, making sure the wipes are ready for Dad during diaper changes.

"He's my little tag-team partner, for sure," Bostwick said.

julie.anderson@owh.com, 402-444-1066, twitter.com/julieanderson41

Julie Anderson is a medical reporter for The World-Herald. She covers health care and health care trends and developments, including hospitals, research and treatments. Follow her on Twitter @JulieAnderson41. Phone: 402-444-1066.

