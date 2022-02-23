2 babies on 2/22/22: Papillion dad says family lucky to welcome twins on Twosday

Alex and Abigail Bostwick didn't realize that Tuesday, 2/22/22, was going to be a big deal when Abigail's doctor set the date to deliver the couple's twins by cesarean section.
Alex Bostwick said it didn't register until the Papillion couple's 5-year-old son, Christopher, came home a few days before and told his parents that his kindergarten class was having a big 2/22/22 celebration.
"No joke, I honestly didn't know it was a thing," he said.
But the Bostwicks celebrated Twosday in style nonetheless, welcoming sons Liam at 9:31 a.m. and Emmett at 9:32 a.m.
NEBRASKA MEDICINE
"We're the lucky ones, having these little guys," Bostwick said.
Now the family is adjusting to life with twins.
"They started off super chill and relaxed early yesterday," he said. "And I was thinking, 'This is going to be pretty easy. These guys are just kicking it.' "
But then the babies needed diaper changes and feedings — and not on an ordered schedule. "We're busy all the time," Bostwick said. "They're a handful, for sure. But it's pretty incredible, really."
The family has a nursery set up at home and three car seats installed in a row in the back of their vehicle. And they will have time to settle in. Abigail Bostwick has eight weeks of maternity leave, and Alex Bostwick, who works at PayPal, has eight weeks of "bonding" leave that will allow him to spend time with his children.
"We can just kind of get our life started together," he said.
And while the couple weren't sure how big brother Christopher would take to his little brothers after five years as an only child, he's already helping out, making sure the wipes are ready for Dad during diaper changes.
"He's my little tag-team partner, for sure," Bostwick said.
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of February 2022
Ellis McClintick poses for a portrait next to a photo of him from World War II on Monday. McClintick will turn 100 soon.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Isabelle Bourne (center) tries to get past Rutgers' defense during their game on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Allison Weidner (left) battles Rutgers' Sayawni Lassiter for the ball during their game on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Jaz Shelley (second from left) and Bella Cravens (right) battle Rutgers' Osh Brown (left) and Jailyn Mason for the ball during their game on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Alonzo Verge Jr. (right) battles Northwestern's Elijah Williams for the ball during their game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Alonzo Verge Jr. (right) battles Northwestern's Boo Buie for the ball during their game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lat Mayen (right) blocks Northwestern's Elyjah Williams during their game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trey McGowens attempts a steal against Minnesota's Payton Willis at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Central City's Cole Kunz wrestles Gibbon's Jose Escandon during their Class C 120 pound semifinal match at CHI Health Center on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Gibbon's Jose Escandon wrestles Central City's Cole Kunz during their Class C 120 pound semifinal match at CHI Health Center on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Noah Blair celebrates with his coach after winning his Class A 182 pound semifinal match at CHI Health Center on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Amherst's Taleah Thomas (left) wrestles Platteview's Kaitlyn Jeffrey during their 120 pound match at CHI Health Center on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Angelean Rose celebrates with her coach after winning her 145 pound semifinal match at CHI Health Center on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Columbus Lakeview's Owen Bargen celebrates after defeating Wayne's Ashton Munsell in their 138 pound consolation match at CHI Health Center on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
David City Aquinas Head Coach Roy Emory watches Tekamah-Herman's Logan Burt, left, and David City Aquinas's Christopher Nickolite, wrestle during a Class C 152-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Kiki caresses her calf, Eugenia, at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
From left, Spencer Shireman, Mike Homa and Cooper Wilson pose for a portrait in a warehouse at Commerce Park, which is owned by R&R Realty Group. R&R is nearing completion of a fourth warehouse at Commerce Park.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nate Germonprez, a junior, poses for a portrait at Omaha Westside pool on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Dave Brezack braids a loaf of challah bread he is making at the Bagel Bin on Friday. The restaurant's challah will have a role in the Broadway tour of “Fiddler on the Roof" in Omaha.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Norfolk's Lesly Rodriguez is introduced before her match with Amherst's Reagen Gallaway 138 -pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Stephanie Meadows wears a necklace with the birthstones of all her children, including her daughter Isabella Santiago on Wednesday. Meadows received the necklace as a Christmas gift. Isabella was killed in a shooting Dec. 22.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Upendra Chalise didn’t need gloves while skating at the University of Nebraska Medical Center ice rink on Monday, when temperatures reached into the 50s. Several more days of warm weather are forecast.
CHRIS MACHIAN photos, THE WORLD-HERALD
Central City's Drew Garfield jumps into the arm of coach and father Darin Garfield after defeating Valentine's William Sprenger during a Class C 113-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
West Point-Beemer 120-pound wrestler Diana Cervantes grew up around the sport, wrestling with her sister on the edge of the mat while her older brother competed. Now, the future Marine wants to help bring her school a state team championship. "We don't have a single banner of any sport," she said. "We're fighting for that."
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Johnson County Central 103-pounder Jocelyn Prado, left, has the advantage over Schuyler sophomore Yessica Garcia at last month's Weeping Water invitational. Prado later qualified for next weekend's state meet.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Matthew Shrader with some glass pieces he created for Lauritzen Garden's latest exhibit, "Wonders Under Glass."
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Rich Ryan walks toward a piece called "3-D Anatomy of a Flower" at Lauritzen Garden.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Crofton/Bloomfield's Hudson Barger, left, and Syracuse's Jace Goebel wrestle during the Class C 120 pound match on the first day of state wrestling on Thursday.
Sonny, one of two Elephant calves born in January at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium made his public debut on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Dave Brezack takes loaves of challah bread out of the oven at the Bagel Bin on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
South Sioux City's Yohaly Quinones reacts to winning the during the 152-pound finals match over McCook's Makayla Pate at state wrestling on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Diana Cervantes embodies the spirit of these pioneering girls wrestlers. “When we set our mind to it, we’re going to get that job done.”
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Janna Ramos, a Bennington junior, warms up in a hallway before a match in the Weeping Water girls only wrestling invite at Weeping Water High School on Saturday, January 22, 2022.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fillmore Central's Alexander Schademann celebrates his victory over Raymond Central's Logan Bryce during a Class C 132-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
