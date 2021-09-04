 Skip to main content
2 dead, at least 5 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-80
top story

2 dead, at least 5 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-80

Two people died in a multi-vehicle crash that backed up traffic for hours on Interstate 80 outside of Lincoln on Saturday morning.

The crash occurred just before 9:30 a.m. on westbound I-80 near the 27th Street interchange. In a Twitter post from the Nebraska State Patrol, pictures show at least one car on fire and other vehicles with heavy damage. Several bystanders rushed to the scene to assist those involved in the crash, the patrol reported.

The crash involved eight westbound vehicles. Two people who were traveling in the same vehicle died. Their names had not been released Saturday afternoon. At least five others were taken to Bryan Medical Center's west campus with injuries that were not life-threatening, the patrol reported. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

News Alert