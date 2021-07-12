2 Omaha debris drop-off sites to close Monday; 4 sites to remain open through Saturday

Two of Omaha's storm debris drop-off sites are at full capacity and will close at 2 p.m. today , the City of Omaha said.

Those sites are at 156th and F Streets, and Towl Park near 93rd and Center Streets.

The remaining four sites have plenty of capacity and will remain open through Saturday, said Carrie Murphy, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert's spokeswoman.

The remaining drop-off sites are located at:

Ta-Ha-Zouka Park in the Elkhorn area

Hefflinger Park at 112th Street and West Maple Road

Levi Carter Park, 3100 Abbott Drive, at the concrete boat ramp

Al Veys Park at 6506 S. 60th St.

From Tuesday through Saturday, those four sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The city's trash hauler, FCC Environmental Services, also will collect debris as they make their regular rounds this week.

Tree debris can be put in yard waste bags or small bundles that have been tied together. The city asks that people first completely fill their city-issued 96 gallon carts with yard waste before turning to bags or bundles.