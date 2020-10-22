2 people sustain life-threatening injuries in crash on Interstate 80 near I Street

Two people were rushed to an Omaha hospital in extremely critical condition Thursday after a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 near the I Street exit.

Omaha firefighters reported that a man and a woman were both unconscious inside the vehicle when they arrived about 11:15 a.m. The two were taken by ambulance to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy with CPR in progress.

First responders reported that the vehicle appeared to have struck a pole on a median. Officers from the Omaha Police Department's traffic unit were called to the scene to investigate.

