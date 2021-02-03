2 UNL profs question authenticity of quote attributed to Hitler posted at Westside Middle School

Scott Littky, executive director of the Institute for Holocaust Education, said he hasn't seen the quote before either. But whether it was attributed to Hitler is a secondary issue.

"The bigger challenge here is knowing that using Hitler as a positive educational tool is not appropriate," Littky said.

Westside officials quickly issued an apology and said they're working with the Institute for Holocaust Education and Anti-Defamation League on education efforts. The institute led efforts last fall and again this week on Holocaust education, and the ADL is in discussions with district officials about anti-bias training.

On Tuesday, Westside officials also used morning announcements and a 30-minute homeroom period to discuss the issue. The discussion included a brief overview of Hitler and the mass killings that occurred during the Holocaust.

The statement also included the following: