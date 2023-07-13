A construction crane hoisted a 20,000-pound dome atop a new west Omaha church Thursday, a blessed event for about 250 people who gathered to watch.

The crowning was not only a key step forward in constructing the new All Holy Spirit Greek Orthodox Church but also a nod to religious tradition that reaches back centuries.

His Grace Bishop Constantine of Sassima, of the Holy Metropolis of Denver, attended the event and blessed the dome before its raising.

"I can't tell you what a joy this is for the life of the church, and when I speak of the church, I'm not talking about just the church here in Omaha" or Nebraska, he said. "I'm talking about the Orthodox Church worldwide."

He noted that dome raisings don't happen every day, nor are they even a regular occurrence.

"But by all accounts, this is only done by the glory of God and always to his name."

​All Holy Spirit Greek Orthodox Church, under construction at 193rd and Harney Streets, is one of two Greek Orthodox churches in the metro Omaha area. The other is St. John the Baptist at 602 Park Ave.

Parishioner Nikki Nader, who attended the event with husband Paul, son Rhys, 13, and daughter Raiyah, 16, credited persistence for making the new church a reality.

"It's been amazing because this community has really been persistent," Nader said.

She said the church members took an unconventional approach — "a very business-minded way of investment" — to get it done.

They bought and sold land around the church site and put the profits back into the building.

John Birge, parish council vice president and retired architect, said the church coordinated with other parties to create a neighborhood around the church that includes a Montessori school and senior housing.

Birge said raising of the dome is part of ancient Byzantine Orthodox Christian tradition.

One of the world's best examples of a dome is on the Hagia Sophia, a massive structure in Istanbul, Turkey, which has served as a house of worship for both Christians and Muslims over the centuries.

Its signature feature is a brick-and-mortar dome 102.5 feet in diameter.

"The design of our church is in the tradition of Byzantine architecture," Birge said. "And so the elements of it are consistent with Hagia Sophia."

Obviously, the scale is different, he said.

"But the dome and the drum were substantial components of Hagia Sophia in Constantinople as they are at All Holy Spirit in Omaha, Nebraska," he said.

Parishioners wanted the building to reflect the centuries-old history of their faith, parish priest Father Alexander Lukashonok said.

"It's in their hearts," he said. "They wanted something that was not of their own creation but they wanted something according to the tradition of the church."

The Byzantine architecture provides a unity with their faith around the world, he said.

​All Holy Spirit Greek Orthodox Church was formed in 2006, and since then has held services in a variety of temporary spaces.

While the Greek Orthodox Church in America was largely started by Greek immigrants, All Holy Spirit Church members are ethnically and demographically diverse, he said.

He said the dome was used in ancient times by the church, and "speaks to the faith that God is with us here. The presence of God is here, not somewhere out there."

On the underside of the dome, workers will place an icon, an image of Christ as "the almighty judge," he said.

"It means that he is in charge and sees all things and we recognize his lordship that way," he said.

Nader said she's looking forward to when the church is complete and the dome finished with "a beautiful golden exterior.

"We hope that you'll be able to see it out on Dodge Street. Hopefully it will be a landmark. And eventually, when you go inside, every wall will be covered with icons."

