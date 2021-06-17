$20 million construction project to change entrance to Omaha's Eppley Airfield

Work has begun on a $20.3 million project to change the entrance to Omaha's Eppley Airfield and an $8.3 million project to modernize the airport's South Garage.

The entrance to the terminal will be moved about a quarter-mile to the south, said Steve McCoy, chief information and development officer for the Omaha Airport Authority. Traffic lanes, stoplights and signage will be added, along with improved lighting and landscaping.

Several studies done over the last several years showed the need for a longer, wider entrance road that will allow drivers more time to make decisions, McCoy said.

Work on the South Garage will include construction of an express ramp that will provide access to premier parking. The project also includes the installation of energy-efficient lighting and wider parking stalls. New signage is intended to make driving through the garage more convenient and efficient.

Construction on the projects started Wednesday. The work is slated to be finished by late 2022.

Both the terminal and South Garage will be open during construction, although drivers may encounter occasional minor detours or closures. Parking customers are encouraged to use the new North Garage, which has an entrance off Abbott Drive.