 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

20-year-old arrested in connection with slaying of woman in North Omaha

  • Updated
  • 0

A 20-year-old Omaha man wanted in connection with the killing of a woman at Florence Tower is under arrest. 

Davon Brown

Davon Brown

Davon Brown was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. He was booked late Sunday into the Douglas County Jail. 

Officers were called to the apartments at 5100 Florence Blvd. at 8:45 a.m. Friday to investigate a shooting. When they arrived, they found 26-year-old Shalonna Houston dead inside one of the apartments.

Police said they obtained an arrest warrant for Brown in connection with Houston's death.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Omaha zoo names new president and CEO

Omaha zoo names new president and CEO

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium has named Dr. Luis Padilla as its next president and CEO. Padilla will replace Dennis Pate after Pate retires later this year.

Watch Now: Related Video

Must see! French freediver breaks world record by diving down nearly 394 feet

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert