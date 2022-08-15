20-year-old arrested in connection with slaying of woman in North Omaha

A 20-year-old Omaha man wanted in connection with the killing of a woman at Florence Tower is under arrest.

Davon Brown was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. He was booked late Sunday into the Douglas County Jail.

Officers were called to the apartments at 5100 Florence Blvd. at 8:45 a.m. Friday to investigate a shooting. When they arrived, they found 26-year-old Shalonna Houston dead inside one of the apartments.

Police said they obtained an arrest warrant for Brown in connection with Houston's death.