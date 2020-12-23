20-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder in July shooting death

A 20-year-old man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with a July shooting death in North Omaha.

Daquandre N. Perry of Omaha is charged in an arrest warrant with the murder of John L. Parks Jr. on July 23 near 53rd and Boyd Streets. He also is charged with use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Police were called to the area after receiving reports of gunshots about 2:15 p.m. Police located Parks dead in the backyard of a residence.

According to an affidavit filed in Douglas County Court, surveillance video from a home in the area recorded Parks riding a mini-bike southbound on 53rd Street shortly at 2:08 p.m. A Nissan sedan with dark-colored rims and tinted windows is observed following at a high speed, according to the affidavit.

Video from another nearby residence shows the Nissan cutting off the mini-bike, and there are audio records of seven gunshots, according to the affidavit. Parks is then seen running between houses toward the backyard where police found him dead.