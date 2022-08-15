 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
20-year-old man sought in connection with slaying near 49th and Hamilton Streets

Omaha police are searching for a 20-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred near 49th and Hamilton Streets.

Wuanya M. Smith

Wuanya M. Smith is wanted on suspicion of second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a police spokesman said Monday. He is wanted in connection with the slaying of Anthony Collins III, which occurred about 12:10 a.m. Friday. 

Police said they were called to Methodist Hospital after the 22-year-old Collins arrived there in a private vehicle with gunshot wounds. He died later that day.

Anyone with information may contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tips leading to an arrest of a homicide fugitive are eligible for a reward of up to $5,000. 

