20-year-old motorcyclist dies after collision in South Omaha

A motorcyclist died Tuesday after a two-vehicle collision in South Omaha.

Andy Mendoza, 20, died at a local hospital after a crash at 35th and L Streets about 10:45 a.m.

Omaha police said that a semitrailer truck was turning from eastbound L Street onto 35th Street when Mendoza, who was driving a westbound 2009 Yamaha motorcycle, tried to avoid the semi. The motorcyclist crossed into eastbound lanes and was struck by a 2017 Dodge minivan driven by 48-year-old Angela Hathaway.

First responders used a jack to lift the van off Mendoza, who was taken by Omaha fire medics to the Nebraska Medical Center with CPR in progress. Shortly after arrival, Mendoza died.

L Street was closed between 33rd and 36th Streets until 1:30 p.m. during the investigation.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

