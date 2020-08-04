20 years later, Sand Hills road races still draw drivers to the area's sharp curves and hills

LINCOLN — When he first presented the idea of holding a high-speed auto rally down local blacktop roads in Custer County, Joe Shown said county officials looked at him like he was nuts.
But 20 years later, the Sandhills Open Road Challenge is drawing a record number of fast cars to remote areas of rural Nebraska. It has also raised over $1 million for local civic projects and college scholarships.
"It's far exceeded my wildest expectations in almost every respect," said Shown, a Stapleton businessman and one of the events founders.
Races will begin on Thursday morning with a 22-mile loop race between Halsey and Purdum, and culminate on Saturday with a 56-mile open road race between Arnold and Dunning, followed by a barbecue at the Arnold Community Park.
In between, on Friday, cars will compete for the fastest time in a 1-mile "shoot-out" on a blacktop road 14 miles north of Cozad, and hold a "burnout" contest at 4 p.m. in Arnold.
Shown said that 140 cars, from Volkswagens to McLarens, will be competing at speeds of up to 145 mph. The races are held on county roads that are closed during the racing. Cars start off at intervals, racing against time.
The sharp curves and hills of the roads that wind through the Sand Hills makes the course the most challenging in the country for this kind of racing, Shown said. There are only two other races in the U.S. on such closed roads, one in Texas and one in Nevada, he said.
The Open Road Challenge has grown from 34 cars in its first year, and draws about 1,000 spectators. Cars from 42 states and Canada have participated.
Those attending this year's event include Tanner Faust, host for the History Channel show "Top Gear," and Gary Patterson, president of Shelby America, the revolutionary automaker featured in the film "Ford Versus Ferrari."
For more information, see https://sorcrace.com.
