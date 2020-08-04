20 years later, Sand Hills road races still draw drivers to the area's sharp curves and hills

LINCOLN — When he first presented the idea of holding a high-speed auto rally down local blacktop roads in Custer County, Joe Shown said county officials looked at him like he was nuts.

But 20 years later, the Sandhills Open Road Challenge is drawing a record number of fast cars to remote areas of rural Nebraska. It has also raised over $1 million for local civic projects and college scholarships.

"It's far exceeded my wildest expectations in almost every respect," said Shown, a Stapleton businessman and one of the events founders.

Races will begin on Thursday morning with a 22-mile loop race between Halsey and Purdum, and culminate on Saturday with a 56-mile open road race between Arnold and Dunning, followed by a barbecue at the Arnold Community Park.

In between, on Friday, cars will compete for the fastest time in a 1-mile "shoot-out" on a blacktop road 14 miles north of Cozad, and hold a "burnout" contest at 4 p.m. in Arnold.

Shown said that 140 cars, from Volkswagens to McLarens, will be competing at speeds of up to 145 mph. The races are held on county roads that are closed during the racing. Cars start off at intervals, racing against time.