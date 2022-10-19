 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
21-year-old man dies in one-vehicle crash near Tekamah

A 21-year-old man died Sunday in a one-vehicle rollover crash near Tekamah. 

Seth Blimling was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Burt County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred on County Road 41 about two miles southeast of Tekamah. Officials said it appeared Blimling had lost control on the gravel road. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

