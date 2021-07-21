22 people from home in Irvington area treated for carbon monoxide poisoning

Twenty-two people showing the effects of carbon monoxide poisoning were evacuated Tuesday night from the Irvington neighborhood in northwest Omaha.

The Irvington Volunteer Fire Department responded to a one-story, single-family home shortly after 11 p.m., said Tom Townsend, the department's rescue captain. The home is located near 87th and Read Streets just north of the Sorensen Parkway.

All of the home's occupants went by private vehicle to the nearby Immanuel Medical Center, Townsend said. Twenty-one of those people later were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in serious condition by ambulance crews from Irvington, Omaha, Ponca Hills Volunteer Fire Department and Children's Hospital & Medical Center.

"A relative, who lives nearby, told us there was a large gathering at the residence," Townsend said. "When we arrived, everyone had already evacuated. We did get very, very dangerous carbon monoxide readings when the relative let us inside."

A language barrier complicated the response because the residents of the home are from Myanmar, Townsend said. Myanmar, formerly known as Burma, is a Southeast Asian nation of more than 100 ethnic groups.

The cause of the carbon monoxide leak is under investigation, Townsend said. The Metropolitan Utilities District was called to help with that investigation, he said.

