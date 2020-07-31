22-year-old man shot in ear by Omaha police officer during foot pursuit

A 22-year-old man was shot in the right ear Thursday night by an Omaha police officer during a foot pursuit that followed a traffic stop.
Police officials said Friday that video footage shows Marcel Turner holding a gun in his hand while running. Ballistics tests need to be completed, however, to determine whether he fired a gun.
Turner, of Omaha, was treated at a local hospital for the graze wound and released. He was booked into the Douglas County Jail early Friday morning on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon-firearm, criminal impersonation, tampering with physical evidence, obstructing a peace officer and other charges.
The officer who fired shots and another officer at the scene have been placed on paid administrative leave. Police officials said they have not yet released the names of the officers involved because the officer who fired his gun has not yet been interviewed.
The shooting is the first time this year that an Omaha police officer has fired a firearm at a person.
According to a police timeline:
An officer stopped a vehicle that did not have a license plate at 49th Street and Northwest Radial Highway just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday. During the traffic stop, the officer learned that the woman who was driving did not have a driver's license or other identification, proof of ownership or proof of insurance. Turner, who was in the passenger seat, also did not have identification.
The officer smelled marijuana, and the woman said she had recently smoked marijuana in the vehicle. Both Turner and the woman told the officer there was no weapon in the vehicle.
The officer called another officer to help search the vehicle. When the backup officer arrived, the first officer asked the woman to get out of the vehicle.
As she was exiting the vehicle, Turner ran despite being told by the officer to stay in the vehicle.
Turner ran "with his hand tucked close to his abdomen" as the first officer ran after him and shouted seven times, "Show me your hands," Omaha police said.
The officer fired shots during the foot chase. It's unclear how many shots the officer fired.
Officials found Turner in a backyard with a Glock handgun nearby. They also found a pistol magazine where Turner ran up some stairs toward a residence.
Neighbors had called 911 to report a man running through their backyards.
In his interview with police, Turner said he had a gun, ran from the car because he was afraid and heard the officer's commands but still ran.
The backup officer told the department in her interview that she saw what she thought was a gun in Turner's waistband as he ran from the vehicle. She did not fire shots.
The two officers' body cameras and a cruiser camera captured video of the incident.
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating the shooting along with the Omaha Police Department's officer-involved investigations team.
