22-year-old man shot in ear by Omaha police officer during foot pursuit

The officer smelled marijuana, and the woman said she had recently smoked marijuana in the vehicle. Both Turner and the woman told the officer there was no weapon in the vehicle.

The officer called another officer to help search the vehicle. When the backup officer arrived, the first officer asked the woman to get out of the vehicle.

As she was exiting the vehicle, Turner ran despite being told by the officer to stay in the vehicle.

Turner ran "with his hand tucked close to his abdomen" as the first officer ran after him and shouted seven times, "Show me your hands," Omaha police said.

The officer fired shots during the foot chase. It's unclear how many shots the officer fired.

Officials found Turner in a backyard with a Glock handgun nearby. They also found a pistol magazine where Turner ran up some stairs toward a residence.

Neighbors had called 911 to report a man running through their backyards.

In his interview with police, Turner said he had a gun, ran from the car because he was afraid and heard the officer's commands but still ran.