22-year-old Omaha man dies in crash at 153rd and Q

An Omaha man was killed and two other men were injured late Thursday in a two-vehicle crash at 153rd and Q Streets.

Omaha police were sent to the intersection just after 10:10 p.m. They found that a westbound 2009 Volkswagen Jetta had collided with a southbound 2009 Chevy Cobalt. The Volkswagen struck the Chevy on the driver's side, police said. The impact caused both cars to end up in the eastbound lanes of Q Street.

The driver of the Chevy, Jacob W. Reynolds, 22, of Omaha, was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the Volkswagen, Jayden M. Gilbert, 22, of Omaha, and the passenger of the Chevy, Matthew Lang, 21, of Omaha, were taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy by an Omaha Fire Department crew for treatment of their injuries. Gilbert was being treated for cuts to his head and legs and Lang was being treated for broken bones in his leg.

Police said Q Street from Blackwell Drive to 156th Street was closed until 2:30 a.m. Friday.

