 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
22-year-old woman found dead inside submerged vehicle in Carter Lake
0 comments

22-year-old woman found dead inside submerged vehicle in Carter Lake

A 22-year-old Omaha woman was found dead early Wednesday when Omaha police officers and firefighters found a vehicle submerged in Carter Lake. 

Officers noticed the vehicle in the water about 12:50 a.m., according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher. The Omaha Fire Department was called to help with the investigation, Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick said. 

Rescue divers located the vehicle and a woman inside, Fitzpatrick said. A tow truck assisted the divers in getting the vehicle to shallow water, he said. 

Nyahon Thuok died in the crash. Police are working to determine how the vehicle entered the lake.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

French soldiers train alongside robot dog in combat exercise

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert