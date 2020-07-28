23-year-old motorcyclist killed in collision with pickup truck near North Platte

A 23-year-old man has died in a collision between a motorcycle and pickup truck near North Platte.

Alex Heiser of North Platte was found unresponsive at the scene on Friday and taken to Great Plains Health Center, where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

Investigators from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said Heiser was eastbound on U.S. Highway 30 on a motorcycle about 9:45 p.m. Friday. The pickup turned westbound onto Highway 30 from Game Trail Road and was struck by the motorcycle.

