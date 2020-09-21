24 residents, staff test positive for COVID-19 at Blair nursing home

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Blair nursing home is battling a coronavirus outbreak.

Twenty-four residents and staff members at Crowell Memorial Home tested positive for the virus as of Friday.

“We have been working with many partners to mitigate the risk for all of the residents and staff members,” said Terra Uhing, the executive director of the Three Rivers Public Health Department, in a press release. The Health Department covers Dodge, Saunders and Washington Counties.

The facility offers senior apartments, assisted living, skilled nursing care and rehabilitation services, its website says. According to license renewal applications submitted to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Crowell Memorial is licensed for 34 assisted living beds and 74 skilled nursing beds.

A facility representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Uhing said the Health Department, facility, Nebraska Infection Control Assessment and Promotion Program (ICAP) and Memorial Community Hospital and Health System are working together with state officials to contain the outbreak and care for residents.