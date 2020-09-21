24 residents, staff test positive for COVID-19 at Blair nursing home

A Blair nursing home is battling a coronavirus outbreak.
Twenty-four residents and staff members at Crowell Memorial Home tested positive for the virus as of Friday.
“We have been working with many partners to mitigate the risk for all of the residents and staff members,” said Terra Uhing, the executive director of the Three Rivers Public Health Department, in a press release. The Health Department covers Dodge, Saunders and Washington Counties.
The facility offers senior apartments, assisted living, skilled nursing care and rehabilitation services, its website says. According to license renewal applications submitted to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Crowell Memorial is licensed for 34 assisted living beds and 74 skilled nursing beds.
A facility representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Uhing said the Health Department, facility, Nebraska Infection Control Assessment and Promotion Program (ICAP) and Memorial Community Hospital and Health System are working together with state officials to contain the outbreak and care for residents.
Blair was home to one of the first nursing home outbreaks in Nebraska, at Carter Place, which temporarily closed after 13 residents and six staff members tested positive in late March and early April.
Cases in the Three Rivers area have been increasing recently. Over the last two weeks, Dodge, Saunders and Washington Counties have reported a combined 354 new coronavirus cases, according to state figures.
The Health Department is still seeing outbreaks in long-term care facilities like Crowell Memorial. Uhing said last week that more cases may be discovered now that more nursing homes are regularly testing staff and residents with rapid testing machines provided by the federal government.