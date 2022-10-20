24-year-old dies after collision with SUV in west Omaha

A 24-year-old man died following a crash in west Omaha Thursday afternoon.

Police officers responded to 132nd and Shirley Streets around 3:15 p.m. for a crash involving a motorcycle and a Honda CRV, according to a news release from the Omaha Police Department.

Witnesses said that the rider of the motorcycle, Thomas Flesher, an Omaha resident, was speeding south on 132nd Street when he entered the intersection at Shirley Street, according to the release. The CRV, which was headed north on 132nd Street, collided with the motorcycle when the driver, 69-year-old Linda Holman of Omaha, attempted to turn left onto Shirley Street.

Omaha Fire Department medics transported Flesher to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy with serious injuries and he died at the hospital a short time later, according to the release.

Flesher was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, the release said. The crash remains under investigation.