24-year-old motorcyclist dies after collision with SUV in west Omaha

Police officers responded to 132nd and Shirley Streets around 3:15 p.m. after a crash involving a motorcycle and a Honda CRV, according to the Omaha Police Department.

Witnesses said that the rider of the motorcycle, Thomas Flesher of Omaha, was speeding south on 132nd Street when he entered the intersection at Shirley Street, according to police. The CRV, which was headed north on 132nd Street, collided with the motorcycle when the CRV's driver, 69-year-old Linda Holman of Omaha, attempted to turn left onto Shirley Street.