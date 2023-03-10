The windows of Yates Illuminates are covered with plastic.

A freight container sits in front of the building at 32nd Avenue and Davenport Street.

But inside both, there are new beginnings.

After renovations, the century-old building in the Gifford Park neighborhood is slowly filling up with organizations that provide social, cultural and educational resources.

About 13 organizations will now call Yates Illuminates home. They include nonprofits with missions to help young people reengage with the educational system, improve the lives of refugee women, help South Sudanese youth, and offer financial coaching and affordable alternative loans.

On Monday morning, students were taking a GED class in one of Metropolitan Community College's classrooms. A set designer was meeting with Great Plains Theatre Commons. And outside, Justin Caniglia was working inside the freight container on a hydroponics growing system.

Rows and rows of leafy greens and vegetables hang on moveable walls in the container. Caniglia, a continuing education coordinator for Metro, said a couple acres worth of food can be grown with the hydroponic growing system in the freight container. Currently, Caniglia is growing radishes, beets, carrots, lettuce and Swiss chard.

Standing in the Yates' entryway next to a mural of a plant and hands making the shape of a heart, Marie Hélène André, executive director of Yates Illuminates, said it's a good representation of the building's new purpose.

"I think it tells what we want to do," André said. "We want people to grow. Find what they need."

The mural, painted when the building was owned by Omaha Public Schools, is also a nod to the building's history.

The Yates school was built in 1917 and served as a neighborhood elementary school for decades before it closed in 1999. OPS turned it into an alternative school, and more recently it became an OPS-run community center.

The school district offered job-training classes for refugee and immigrant adults at Yates, but in 2019, district officials announced the programs offered there would be moved to another location because the building needed significant repairs. At the time, district officials said the repairs would cost millions of dollars.

OPS moved programming previously offered at Yates to the district's welcome center in the Teacher Administrative Center, said Bridget Blevins, a spokeswoman for OPS. The district also offers family literacy and adult English as a second language classes at Prairie Wind Elementary School.

After the district's announcement, the Gifford Park community and others launched a "Save Yates" campaign. In 2020, the OPS school board rejected a bid of $630,000 from a developer and sold the Yates building for $100,000 to Yates Illuminates.

Through the Weitz Family Foundation, Yates Illuminates found a private donor to give $1 million. The plan was to use $100,000 to purchase the building and use the rest of the money for significant upgrades.

Private donations and fundraising have made the renovations possible, André said. Yates Illuminates also received $1 million from Douglas County's share of American Rescue Plan Act money.

André said Yates Illuminates kept many things that were original to the building while adding modern touches like an elevator, ramps leading to the front door, new carpet, new doors and a new HVAC system.

The wood floor was refinished with new pieces added where necessary. And instead of replacing the windows, they are being refurbished, which is why many of the building's windows are currently covered in plastic.

And now, tenants have moved or will be moving in the coming weeks. André said the goal is to have everyone moved in by April 1 with an official grand opening next month as well.

There are still some projects that need to be finished. The restoration of the windows is not finished. And André said a kitchen will be added to a room on the ground floor.

Tenants pay to use space at Yates, but André said that rent is based on the tenant's budget and if they share space or ha april ve their own room.

Some organizations will share a room, which André and others hope will inspire collaborations among the groups.

“This has to be a community," André said. "They are not working alone.

“We are all part of this community. It’s by coming together, learning together, exchanging that we will be able to better the community."

Inside the Great Plains Theatre Commons classroom, there are colorful paper butterflies hanging on the walls. Ellen Struve, community connector for the organization, said the classroom will be used for community workshops, classes and discussions.

“We hope to keep it as flexible and inviting as possible," Struve said. "One of our goals is to be a creative home for artists, and when we say artists, we mean everyone because we believe everyone is a storyteller and everyone is an artist."

Chris Foster, a board member of the Gifford Park Neighborhood Association, was part of several campaigns over the years that aimed to prevent the Yates building from being sold to a developer or demolished so a new school could be built on the land. The first efforts to save the building date back to 1999, Foster said.

“It’s been a long fight,” Foster said.

After years of fighting for Yates, Foster said he's excited to see how the organizations will work together to amplify and uplift everyone.

“The sky is the limit if we stick to the mission,” he said.

