A 26-year-old man went to a local hospital by a private vehicle early Sunday after being struck by gunfire in downtown Omaha.

Cedric Glover of Omaha was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center about 2:20 a.m., according to an Omaha police spokesman. A woman told police that she found Glover suffering from gunshot wounds near 12th and Harney Streets just after 2 a.m. and gave him a ride to the hospital.

Police said they had received a report of shots fired near 12th and Harney Streets and were investigating when they received notice from the hospital of Glover's arrival at the hospital. His injuries did not appeared to be life-threatening, the spokesman said.

