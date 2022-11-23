27 Omaha-area holiday events to get you in the spirit of the season

"Sleigh" the holidays this year and get in the spirit. Check out these local events and make sure to mark your calendars and check them twice:

Santa’s Rock N Lights

What: An animated, drive-through light show with more than 700 feet of tunnels. Tune into 88.7 FM for synchronized holiday music.

When: 5:15 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, through Jan. 1

Where: Near Werner Park, 12356 Ballpark Way, Papillion

Cost: Online-only tickets ranging from $25.99 to $34.99, which covers one vehicle with up to six people

‘A Christmas Carol’

What: Experience Omaha’s favorite holiday tradition as Ebenezer Scrooge takes us on a life-changing journey to discover the true meaning of Christmas.

When: Through Dec. 23, with sensory-friendly performance 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 and audio-described performance 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17

Where: Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass St.

Cost: Ticket prices vary

Tangier Shrine Feztival of Trees 2021

What: This year, the Tangier Shrine Feztival of Trees features 60 trees. Guests can buy raffle tickets for $1 each and deposit each ticket into the tree they want to win. One winner will be drawn for each tree.

When: Hours vary, through Saturday

Where: Tangier Shrine Center, 2823 S. 84th St.

Cost: $2 per person 13 and older

Holidays at the General Crook House Museum

What: The Victorian General Crook House Museum's annual holiday tradition. The museum's rooms are decorated ornately for the holiday season.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays; 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sundays through Jan. 13

Where: General Crook House Museum, 5730 N. 30th St., Building 11B

Cost: $10 for adults; $4 children ages 6 to 11. Children younger than 6 admitted free.

Merry & Bright Holiday Poinsettia Show and Bright Nights at Lauritzen Gardens

What: Lauritzen Gardens' popular holiday display returns with thousands of colorful poinsettias in the floral display hall. In the center of it all is a 20-foot-tall poinsettia tree. The display includes festive foliage, ornaments, and the model garden trains. In the evening, explore illuminated indoor gardens on select nights during the Merry & Bright: Holiday Poinsettia Show. Check out the holiday light installations amid flowers and nature.

Where: Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St.

When: The Poinsettia Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Bright Nights will be held from 4:30 to 8 p.m., both through Dec. 30.

Cost: $15 for adults; $7 for children ages 3 to 12; and free for members and children ages 2 and younger.

Season of Lights

What: Annual holiday LED lights strung throughout Turner Park along Farnam Street.

When: Through Feb. 14

Where: Turner Park in Midtown Crossing

Cost: Free

Christmas at Union Station

What: See Omaha’s official Christmas tree and enjoy holiday concerts and Santa. Visit the Durham Museum to continue the festivities and see the holiday cultural tree display.

When: See Santa six days a week, Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m.; and noon to 3 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 23. Holiday concerts are held at noon Saturdays and on Tuesday evenings through Dec. 20.

Where: Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St.

Cost: Adults $13, Children $7

2022 Holiday Lights Festival

What: The 23rd annual holiday LED lighting displays make seasons bright across Omaha.

When: Through Jan. 2

Where: Old Market from 10th to 13th and Harney to Jackson Streets; North Omaha along North 24th Street from Burdette to Ohio; and South Omaha along South 24th Street from L to Q Streets.

Cost: Free

Village Pointe Tree Lighting & Parade

What: Brighten up the holidays with a celebratory tree lighting and a Peppermint Elves performance at Village Pointe. The performance and lighting will be followed by a magical holiday parade featuring Santa, horse-drawn carriages and the Arlington High School marching band beginning at 7 p.m.

When: 6 p.m. Friday

Where: Village Pointe Center Amphitheater

Cost: Free

Sister's Christmas Catechism

What: Comedic retelling of the Nativity story, with a detective twist. The production, which could be called CSI: Bethlehem, is a Christmas classic in the making that's fun for the whole family.

When: Friday through Dec. 23, 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass St.

Cost: $35 to $45

Santa visits Regency Shopping Center

What: Visit and snap a photo with Santa.

When: Friday through Dec. 24

Where: Regency Shopping Center court outside Borsheims, 120 Regency Parkway.

Cost: Personal photography permitted with minimum purchase and photo packages available through Mary Kay Photography

Santa’s Magic

What: Live performances with indoor snowfall, a snow queen, Santa Claus, elves and an animatronic Rudolph. Photo opportunities with Santa will be welcomed following each performance.

When: Friday through Dec. 23

Where: Omaha Children’s Museum, 500 S. 20th St.

Cost: $15

Lights of Aksarben

What: Aksarben Village's Stinson Park will be transformed into a festive wonderland filled with fun, excitement, and activities for all ages. The event includes holiday lights, visits with Santa Claus, and the Spirit of Santa Express. The night will also feature live music by Sherri Mack and the Smackbacks, face painting, crafts with Mrs. Claus, and more.

When: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday

Where: Stinson Park, 2285 S. 67th St.

Cost: Free

‘Cinderella’

What: Broadway production of "Cinderella" with sparkling sets, dazzling costumes and snowy special effects.

When: Friday through Dec. 18. ASL services and audio description services offered at the 2 p.m. Dec. 10 showing, and a sensory-friendly show on at 2 p.m. Dec. 17.

Where: The Rose Theater, 2001 Farnam St.

Cost: Ticket prices vary

Holiday Cultural Festival

What: More than 20 local cultural organizations display crafts and traditional dress while musicians and dancers perform throughout the evening.

When: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 2

Where: Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St.

Cost: $13 adults; $10 seniors ages 62 and older; $7 children ages 3 to 12; free for children 2 years and younger.

Hot Shops Winter Open House

What: Immerse yourself in local artwork ranging from drawings, paintings, and photography to sculptures, pottery, glass art, weaving, quilts, jewelry and architectural pieces. Meet their current artists, learn more about their tools and processes, see demonstrations and purchase their latest works.

When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Dec. 3 and Dec. 4

Where: Hot Shops Art Center, 1301 Nicholas St.

Cost: Suggested $5 donation at the door

‘The Nutcracker’

What: American Midwest Ballet annual holiday performance of “The Nutcracker."

When: 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3; and 2 p.m. Dec. 4

Where: Orpheum Theater, 1200 Douglas St.

Cost: Varies. Tickets can be purchased at amballet.org/tickets.

Holidays in downtown Gretna

What: Hayrack rides and visits with Santa at Town & Country Floral from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.; family photo opportunities with a holiday firetruck at City Hall from noon to 4 p.m.; Nativity scene, quilt display and youth bake sale at Resurrection Church from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; and Mrs. Claus reading time and crafts at the Children’s Library from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. A holiday craft fair will be held in the building north of City Hall from noon to 4 p.m., featuring all homemade craft items. The city will also host its annual tree lighting alongside more festivities beginning at 4 p.m. in Peterson Park.

When: Dec. 4

Where: Gretna City Hall, Resurrection Church, Children’s Library, Town & Country Floral and Peterson Park

Cost: Free

KETV Family Festival

What: Holiday activities, Santa meet and greet, creative stations, story time, crafts, book giveaway, Amazing Arthur entertainment, horse demonstrations, Omaha’s largest indoor Christmas display, Holiday Cultural Trees exhibit at the Durham Museum and more.

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 4

Where: Ollie the Trolley will be providing free transportation between all the venues, including the Omaha Children’s Museum, Kaneko, Omaha Police Mounted Patrol Barn, the Durham Museum and Downtown YMCA.

Cost: Free

Winter Wonderland

What: A holiday display in Fontenelle Forest’s Great Hall. Decorate ornaments at the self-serve station and immerse yourself in the festivities with displays including decorated trees, wreaths and a light display on the Riverview Boardwalk. On Dec. 10 and 11, activities will include a holiday with the raptors, Santa, a holiday concert and carol hiking.

When: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 10-16; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 17 through Jan. 1.

Where: Fontenelle Forest Nature Center

Cost: $11 for adults, for $8 for children ages 2-17, free for children under 2 and members

Horse & Carriage Rides

What: Complimentary horse and carriage rides throughout the Village Pointe shopping center.

When: Noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 10 and 17

Where: Village Pointe, with pickup and dropoff at the Marcus Village Pointe Cinema fireplace

Cost: Free

Omaha Symphony Christmas Celebration

What: Ernest Richardson, the Omaha Symphony, and a cast of singers and dancers perform festive favorites and Christmas classics.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15 and 16; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17 and 18

Where: Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St.

Cost: $20 to $99

Santa’s Milk & Cookies Family Fun Weekend

What: Enjoy cookies, meet Santa and do hands-on activities including games and crafts.

When: Dec. 16-18

Where: Omaha Children’s Museum, 500 S. 20th St.

Cost: $15

Sounds of The Season Holiday Concert series

What: The United States Air Force Heartland of America band presents a unique music experience with a variety of classic holiday tunes to get the whole family in the holiday spirit.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17; 2 p.m. Dec. 18

Where: Bellevue East High School Auditorium

Cost: Free

Bubbly New Year’s Eve Party

What: Amazing Bubble Show and New Year’s Eve crafts with bubble drops throughout the day.

When: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Dec. 31

Where: Omaha Children’s Museum, 500 S. 20th St.

Cost: $15

Noon Year's Eve

What: Say goodbye to 2022 early at the Durham's biggest party of the year. Children of all ages can enjoy live music from Dino O’Dell and the T-Rex All-Stars, special crafts and activities.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 31

Where: Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St.

Cost: $13 for adults, $10 for seniors, $7 for children ages 3 to 12 and free for children under 2. Due to the event's popularity, advance registration is required at durhammuseum.org.

New Year’s Eve Fireworks Spectacular

What: End 2022 with a bang at the Holiday Lights Festival’s fireworks show. Each fireworks shell is choreographed to open on cue to a musical score developed specifically for the event. Spectators are encouraged to listen to 104.5 FM from their vehicle to tune in.

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 31

Where: Viewing locations at CHI Health Event Center and Charles Schwab Field free parking lots.

Cost: Free