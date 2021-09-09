$3.5 million effort converts 'Piano Man' building in downtown Omaha to residential condos

Shiffermiller, executive director of Restoration Exchange Omaha, said she was inspired as a youth by visits to an uncle who lived above his bicycle shop in a downtown strip in Minnesota. “I’d always been drawn to these older places with a lot of history, a lot of soul, that feel like they have a story to tell,” she said. After raising their children, Shiffermiller and her physician husband, Bill, moved from their west Omaha house and for a decade lived in a Little Italy townhome on the southern edge of downtown.

They bought the Swartz-Driscoll in 2005, after a quest that had her researching properties and leaving letters with owners of buildings she felt could make a great loft home. The conversion project (assisted by about $350,000 in tax-increment financing) was put on hold when the housing market collapsed, and resumed when the real estate industry revved up again. The Shiffermillers, partnering with AO* (Architectural Offices) and Field Day Development, renovated the structure and now reside in about 3,500 square feet that spans half the second floor. They’ve created an open, contemporary home with a rooftop deck off their bedroom.