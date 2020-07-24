3 inmates, 15 correctional officers with Douglas County Corrections test positive for COVID-19

Three inmates, 15 correctional officers and one contractor with the Douglas County Department of Corrections have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last few weeks.

Four other inmates were positive with the virus prior to being booked into the jail. All who tested positive have been moved to a COVID-19 quarantine unit where they are receiving close medical supervision, according to a press release from the Douglas County Department of Corrections.

All correctional officers who have tested positive are isolating at home.

Mike Myers, director of Douglas County Department of Corrections, said in a press release that all staff members are required to wear masks while working, and masks have been provided to all inmates as well.

“While our recent jump in cases among staff and incarcerated individuals is concerning, we continue to follow the expert advice of leaders at both Nebraska Medicine and the Douglas County Health Department,” Myers said.

More than 80 staff members and about 50 inmates who may have come into contact with the virus are being tested.