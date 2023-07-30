Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert can thank world champion boxer Terence "Bud" Crawford for her latest fashion accessory.

Crawford, 35, of Omaha, knocked down Errol Spence Jr., 33, of Dallas, three times en route to a ninth-round knockout Saturday night in Las Vegas to become the undisputed champion at 147 pounds. Crawford, already the World Boxing Organization champion, added titles from the World Boxing Association, International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Council.

That dominating performance by Crawford means Stothert will receive a Texas-style belt buckle following a friendly bet with Dallas Mayor Eric L. Johnson. Stothert would have sent Johnson an assorted box of prime cuts of meat from Omaha Steaks if Spence had won.

Johnson issued a challenge to Stothert on Wednesday in a Twitter message. He tweeted: “How about we raise the stakes of the #SpenceCrawford showdown with a friendly wager? If @terencecrawford wins the undisputed welterweight title on July 29, a Texas-style belt buckle from @WildBillsDallas is yours!"

Stothert was quick to accept the challenge. In doing so, she praised Crawford's strong ties to the Omaha community.

“We look forward to cheering for our hometown champ Terence Crawford in his bout against an equally talented opponent," Stothert replied. "His investment in Omaha's B&B Sports Academy demonstrates his commitment to our community and will serve as an inspiration for our youth."

Spence and Crawford, both undefeated entering the fight, are considered among the best boxers of their generation. Crawford, 40-0 with 31 knockouts, spoke in the ring after the fight with his three new championship belts hanging over his shoulders.

“I’m an overachiever,” Crawford said. “Nobody believed in me when I was coming up, but I kept achieving.”

Stothert noted that in 2015, she recognized Crawford with a key to the city, and in 2017, she proclaimed a Bud Crawford Day.

"Now, I'll proudly accept that belt buckle from Mayor Johnson recognizing Bud's win last night," she said Sunday. "I hope it arrives in time for a big celebration in the works. Stay tuned, more information on that very soon.”

