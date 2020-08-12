You are the owner of this article.
3 people in critical condition after crash near Chalco Hills
3 people in critical condition after crash near Chalco Hills

A single-vehicle crash near Chalco Hills Recreation Area left three people in critical condition Wednesday night. 

Two people were taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy by ambulance, and another was being taken to the hospital by LifeNet helicopter. All are in critical condition, according to a Douglas County emergency dispatcher. 

The crash occurred near 156th Street and Giles Road about 6:30 p.m. First responders worked nearly an hour to extract those who were trapped from the vehicle. 

