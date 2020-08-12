You are the owner of this article.
3 teens taken to hospital after crash near Chalco Hills
A single-vehicle crash near Chalco Hills Recreation Area injured four teens, including two critically, Wednesday evening. 

Two 16-year-old boys were taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy with critical injuries and a 16-year-old girl was taken there with serious injuries , Sarpy County officials said. The crash occurred near 156th Street and Giles Road about 6 p.m.

A 2004 Chevrolet Silverado occupied by the teens left the roadway and struck a tree. The fourth teen, a 16-year-old boy, had minor injuries, according to a press release from the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office.

The Gretna Fire Department, Omaha Fire Department and deputies from the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, which is under investigation.

First responders worked nearly an hour to extract those who were trapped from the vehicle. 

