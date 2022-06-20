 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3-year-old child taken to Omaha hospital following near drowning

A 3-year-old child was taken to Children's Hospital & Medical Center after being found floating face down in a pool Sunday night near 123rd and Blondo Streets. 

The child was "conscious, alert and breathing" when first responders arrived about 6 p.m., a spokesman for the Omaha Police Department said. 

Investigators learned that several people were at the residence for a pool party. Most of the party attendees, including the child, went inside for dinner. 

The child's mother said she was preparing dinner when she realized the child was not inside. The child was removed from the pool and CPR was administered, the spokesman said. 

The child was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure, he said. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

