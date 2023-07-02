A 3-year-old girl found down in Zorinsky Lake on Saturday night was rushed to an Omaha hospital with CPR in progress.

Omaha police and firefighters were called to the lake for a missing girl shortly after 9 p.m., an Omaha police spokesman said Sunday. When officers arrived, a citizen was performing CPR on the child.

The officers took over the life-saving measures until medics arrived. The girl was taken to Lakeside Hospital with life-saving measures in progress. She was in extremely critical condition Sunday.

Investigators determined that the girl was at a playground when she wandered away. She was found in the lake a short time later.

Zorinsky Lake Park is located at 156th and F Streets in southwest Omaha. The 255-acre lake offers boating and fishing.