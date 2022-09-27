 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
30-year-old motorcyclist dies after collision with Jeep in midtown Omaha

A 30-year-old man died Monday after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle at Saddle Creek Road and Hamilton Street.

Joseph M. Zadina Jr. was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with lifesaving measures in progress, an Omaha police spokesman said. He died during surgery. 

Investigators determined that a 2014 Jeep Wrangler driven by Miguel Penaloza, 35, of Omaha, was southbound on Saddle Creek Road about 7:25 p.m. The Jeep began to turn east onto Hamilton Street and was struck by a northbound 2009 Harley Davidson. 

The roadway was closed until 9:45 p.m. for the investigation. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

