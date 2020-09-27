30-year-old Omaha man dies in motorcycle crash near Eppley Airfield

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 30-year-old Omaha man died after his motorcycle crashed into the rear of pickup truck Saturday night near Eppley Airfield.

Michael Tresler was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with CPR in progress, an Omaha police spokesman said Sunday. Tresler was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators determined that Tresler was northbound on Abbott Drive on a 2006 Suzuki GSX-R about 11:15 p.m. Witnesses told police that the motorcycle was traveling extremely fast, perhaps 100 mph, when it struck a northbound 2003 Dodge Ram pickup that was stopped in a left turn lane.

The pickup’s driver, Mario A. Alsidez-Longoria, 20, of Omaha, was not injured. Police said excessive speed caused the crash, which remains under investigation.

