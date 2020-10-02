31-year-old man killed after motorcycle crash on Interstate 480

A 31-year-old man was killed Friday morning in a crash on Interstate 480.
The crash, which occurred shortly before 8 a.m., took place on southbound I-480 and the Kennedy Freeway on-ramp.
A Yamaha motorcycle, driven by Michael Corcoran, had slowed for traffic when it was struck from behind by a Fiat 500 driven by Brenda Berger, 55, of Omaha.
Corcoran, of Plattsmouth, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.
The crash remains under investigation.
