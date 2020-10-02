 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
31-year-old man killed after motorcycle crash on Interstate 480
0 comments

31-year-old man killed after motorcycle crash on Interstate 480

{{featured_button_text}}

A 31-year-old man was killed Friday morning in a crash on Interstate 480. 

The crash, which occurred shortly before 8 a.m., took place on southbound I-480 and the Kennedy Freeway on-ramp. 

A Yamaha motorcycle, driven by Michael Corcoran, had slowed for traffic when it was struck from behind by a Fiat 500 driven by Brenda Berger, 55, of Omaha. 

Corcoran, of Plattsmouth, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

The crash remains under investigation.

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert