A 32-year-old man died early Friday morning in Omaha in a head-on vehicle collision.

Police responded to the crash on Interstate 680 near North 31st Street at 2:37 a.m., according to a press release from the Omaha Police Department.

A black Chevy Tahoe was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes, according to the release. The driver of a semitrailer truck traveling eastbound attempted to avoid the Chevy, but the vehicles collided and both caught on fire.

The driver of the Chevy, Vincent Macias, had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Omaha Fire Department, the release said. He was transported to University of Nebraska Medical Center, where he was later declared dead.

The driver of the semi was able to safely exit the truck, according to the release.

The Interstate reopened at 9:35 a.m. following the crash, the release said.

The crash remains under investigation.