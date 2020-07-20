33-year-old Omaha woman killed, two others injured in North Omaha collision

A 33-year-old Omaha woman was killed and two other Omahans were seriously injured Sunday night in a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of 42nd Street and Curtis Avenue.

Investigators determined that Jayden Johnson, 18, was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Traverse eastbound on Curtis Avenue at a high rate of speed when he ran a stop sign about 10:10 p.m. The Traverse collided with a 2012 Buick Enclave driven by Brittni McBride, who was ejected from her vehicle.

McBride was pronounced dead at the scene. Johnson and Shelby Putnam, 16, were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with serious injuries.

