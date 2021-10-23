 Skip to main content
330 pounds of prescription drugs collected in Sarpy County
Sarpy County law enforcement collected more than 300 pounds of unwanted prescription medications Saturday during an annual take-back event.

People dropped off 330 pounds of expired or unwanted prescription drugs, according to the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office.

The Sarpy event was part of the Drug Enforcement Administration's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. During the 2019 take-back day, Sarpy officials collected 439 pounds of medication. 

All collected medications will be incinerated by the DEA to ensure proper destruction, the Sheriff's Office said.

