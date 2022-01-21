35-year-old Omaha woman dies after she was struck by an SUV

An Omaha woman was fatally injured Thursday night when she was struck by an SUV as she walked in a traffic lane along Maple Street.

Officers were called to investigate a personal injury crash near 95th Avenue and Maple Street at 10:10 p.m. They learned that Victoria Y. Castro, 35, of Omaha, was walking in the westbound lane of Maple Street near 95th Avenue when she was struck by a 2012 Chevy Equinox. The driver, Joseph Harris, 37, of Omaha, swerved but was unable to avoid striking Castro, police said.

Omaha Fire Department rescue workers performed CPR on Castro as they took her to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy. She died at the hospital.

Harris was not injured.

The investigation into the crash is continuing.

Castro is the third pedestrian to die after being hit by vehicles on Omaha streets this year. Christian Bauerle, 33, of Omaha, was fatally injured Jan. 13 when he stepped into traffic on Ames Avenue near 56th Street around 6 p.m. And Sheryl L. Bringleson, 53, of Omaha, was killed about 11:25 p.m. Jan. 10 when she was struck by a Jeep Cherokee as she crossed 30th Street near Kansas Avenue.

