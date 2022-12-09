$36 billion in federal help will protect pensions for thousands of Nebraska truckers

Fred Lowry took some long, difficult trips during his 29-year career as a truck driver, often driving through the night and sleeping on the road to drop off his load on time.

“His life was trucking,” said his daughter, Mary Packett of Omaha. “He was home maybe one day a week. The rest of the time he was out on the road.”

But those trips were nothing compared to the grueling journey that he and others in the Teamsters union faced over the past seven years as they battled to save their pensions. Due to their pension system’s deep financial troubles, Lowry faced a potential cut in his monthly pension check from $2,800 to $1,900.

On Thursday, the battle that the 83-year-old Lowry and thousands of other current and retired truck drivers waged to protect their retirement security finally reached the end of the road.

The Biden administration announced that under a pension protection program passed last year as part of a COVID-19 relief bill, the federal government is infusing some $36 billion into the Teamsters’ Central States Pension Fund — enough, they say, to return it to health and keep beneficiaries whole for the foreseeable future.

The funds will protect the pensions of more than 350,000 active and retired Teamsters in 22 states, including 3,100 in Nebraska and 8,600 in Iowa. The pensioners had been facing benefit cuts averaging 60% — about $10,000 a year in annual income.

For Packett and her father, the announcement was a relief.

“I’m thrilled to death and glad it’s over for these retirees,” said Packett, who joined her father to help lead the lobbying battle in Nebraska. “I’m so pleased for all the guys in Omaha who fought for this.”

She said it’s only fair that drivers not lose the pensions they worked hard to earn — all due to circumstances that were not of their own making.

Indeed, the road the Central States fund traveled to reach its dire financial state was long and winding.

Central States is a multiemployer pension plan, with independent trucking companies paying in over the years to provide for their workers’ future retirement.

In the early 1980s, the Labor Department battled to remove trustees tied to the mob who were running the system, part of an effort to protect the fund’s assets from a questionable loan scheme. An independent outside fiduciary was appointed to oversee Central States’ assets and investments.

But Central States’ biggest problem in subsequent years was the large number of trucking companies that left the pension system.

In the wake of the 1980 federal deregulation of the trucking industry, dozens of companies went out of business. Others chose to voluntarily leave the retirement system. Union membership declined.

Of the 50 largest trucking employers participating in the plan in 1980, only three were left by 2016. That created a huge imbalance between retirees and active drivers still contributing to the system. The fund was paying out about $3.50 to beneficiaries for every $1 it collected in contributions.

Retired Omaha truck driver Richard Podraza worked for two different trucking companies during his career, both of which went bankrupt.

“Through the years, so many of them went bankrupt, there was no money coming in,” said Podraza, 83.

Then in an effort to reverse the fund’s troubled financial position, the pension fund’s managers made some aggressive investments that proved bad bets when the stock market crashed in 2008.

In September 2015, the pension fund filed a petition with the Treasury Department declaring it would completely run out of money in 10 years if benefits weren’t reduced. Congress the previous year had passed a law allowing multiemployer pension funds in dire straits to steeply reduce benefits in an effort to avoid going belly-up.

The amount of cuts faced by Central States retirees varied based on their age, length of service and other factors. Podraza was looking at a 50% cut.

Packett said she attended a meeting early on and was told there was nothing that could be done for her father and other Teamsters. But they didn’t take it sitting down, mounting a truckload of opposition.

Packett, an Omaha real estate agent, helped organize meetings with retired Teamsters and their families in Nebraska, Iowa and other surrounding states, keeping them in the loop through email, letters and phone trees.

Packett traveled to Washington nine times, and her father four times. The two once participated in a Washington rally attended by thousands of union members.

“We didn’t storm the Capitol or anything,” she said. “Their voices were heard and understood.”

In the face of such opposition, the Treasury Department rejected the proposed Central States reorganization plan. But the fund’s big problems only got worse with time.

Some 200 other multiemployer plans covering nearly 3 million workers have also been on paths to insolvency. That, in turn, left the federal agency that was supposed to insure such pension programs also facing insolvency.

But efforts to lobby Congress to appropriate money to assist the troubled pension funds got no traction.

Then in the last few years, there was new hope.

Joe Biden, who had talked during his 2020 presidential campaign about supporting unions as a way to rebuild the middle class, pledged to work for solutions to help the troubled pension funds.

As part of his American Rescue Plan, a COVID relief bill passed by Democrats in 2021, the administration included roughly $90 billion to help the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. shore up troubled plans. All Republicans voted against the bill, some specifically targeting the pension program that they said would benefit labor at the expense of taxpayers.

Under the program, struggling multiemployer pension plans can apply to the agency for assistance needed to ensure solvency through at least 2051.

On Thursday, Biden announced the $36 billion award into the Central States fund.

“Wow, that’s great,” Podraza said when told of the funding. “That’s really good news.”

Administration officials called it the largest single award of assistance to protect retirement security in the nation’s history.

“One cannot underestimate the significance of this assistance for the basic economic security and dignity for union workers in their retirement years,” said Gene Sperling, the White House’s coordinator for the American Rescue Plan.

The $36 billion award also speaks to both the size and depth of problems in the Central States fund. It takes up more than a third of the dollars allocated for the program.

Packett greeted the news with relief, but also some frustration. She’d still like to see changes in the management of Central States.

But looking back, she also got emotional thinking about all the truckers she met over the years and their struggle.

“When the cuts were happening and no one would stand up for them, they stood up for themselves, went to D.C. so many times, and walked the halls of Congress to help get this fixed,” she said. “Never was I so proud of a bunch of guys.”

