37-year-old man dies, four others wounded in North Omaha shootings

A 37-year-old Omaha man died and four other people were wounded early Wednesday in a pair of shootings in North Omaha.

Around 2:20 a.m., the ShotSpotter gunshot detection system alerted police to a shooting in the area of 39th Street and Ames Avenue. They found Timothy W. Washington III dead at the scene, a police spokesman said. A short time later, two women reported being wounded at the same spot. Melonie Jenkins, 33, and Danaija Hunter, 21, both of Omaha, went by private vehicle to the Nebraska Medical Center. Their injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

About 2:40 a.m., officers responded to a report of gunshots near 28th and Spencer Streets. Mack Johnson, 36, told police he was sitting in a parked vehicle when he was struck by gunfire. Jamiaha McKaufman, 22, said she was inside her apartment when she was hit by the gunfire. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Omaha has now recorded 16 homicides in 2021, including five this month. That compares with 17 homicides at the same time in 2020.

Anyone with information about these incidents is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at omahacrimestoppers.org​ or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to a homicide arrest and $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest in a shooting.

