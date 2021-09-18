3rd annual Omaha chalk art festival

For artists at the Omaha Chalk Art Festival on Saturday, the sidewalks of Farnam Street were their canvas.

During Midtown Crossing's third annual Chalk Art Festival, around 35 artists will work on about 25 designs on both Saturday and Sunday.

Event Artist director Michael Rieger runs the Denver Chalk Art Festival and travels to help other cities with their chalk festivals and create his own chalk art, he said.

Rieger himself was chalking a recreation of Vincent Van Gogh’s The Church at Auvers. The tradition of chalk art started in 16th century Italy when painters would recreate classic works such as the Madonna in the square, he said, which is why chalk artists are termed "madonnaris."

Subjects for the festival's artists ranged from famous paintings to pop culture references to the artists' own designs.

Emily Pietrantone decided to pay homage to the work of health care workers during the pandemic by recreating a photo of a nurse with personal protective equipment on.

“I wanted to do something just to honor all of the healthcare workers for the past year and a half,” she said.