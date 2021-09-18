3rd annual Omaha chalk art festival

For artists at the Omaha Chalk Art Festival on Saturday, the sidewalks of Farnam Street were their canvas.
During Midtown Crossing's third annual Chalk Art Festival, around 35 artists will work on about 25 designs on both Saturday and Sunday.
Event Artist director Michael Rieger runs the Denver Chalk Art Festival and travels to help other cities with their chalk festivals and create his own chalk art, he said.
Rieger himself was chalking a recreation of Vincent Van Gogh’s The Church at Auvers. The tradition of chalk art started in 16th century Italy when painters would recreate classic works such as the Madonna in the square, he said, which is why chalk artists are termed "madonnaris."
Subjects for the festival's artists ranged from famous paintings to pop culture references to the artists' own designs.
Emily Pietrantone decided to pay homage to the work of health care workers during the pandemic by recreating a photo of a nurse with personal protective equipment on.
“I wanted to do something just to honor all of the healthcare workers for the past year and a half,” she said.
George Timmins said this was his third year competing in the festival. He was turning a drawing of one of the characters he created into a vibrant chalk piece.
“I draw a lot of these characters," he said. "I like comic book characters and superheroes and I like a lot of bright colors.”
Brothers David and Nick Yeoman teamed up to create a Halloween-themed Spongebob piece. They said they decided to team up since this was their first time doing chalk art.
“We end up drawing stuff that our kids like,” David said of their choice to feature Spongebob characters.
Amy Sreenivasam decided to chalk an intricate image of the world reflected through a tiger’s eye. She said she likes to do chalk and other art projects with her grandkids.
"My grandson loves tigers," she said. "And I'm kind of into preserving wildlife myself too. "
Artists will once again work on their chalk pieces on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The public is invited to come watch the artist work, Rieger said, and people vote for their favorite through the festival's People's Choice Award.
The festival's judges take into account both the art itself and the creation process, Rieger said.
"This is a performance based media," he said. "The idea is to watch the art as it's being created."