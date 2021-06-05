4-mile walk in Omaha marks fourth anniversary of Zachary Bear Heels' death

“Zachary was one of the most vulnerable in our city that night,” Hinman Petto said. “A human being who, of all people, needed the service and protection of our Omaha Police Department.”

The event began with a prayer in the Omaha language by Renee Sans Sonci, who said she prayed for Bear Heels’ family to find peace. The Lincoln woman said more people in Omaha need to learn of the injustices and dangers that Native people face.

“We’re the most vulnerable people in this country,” she said.

Bear Heels was more than his mental illness and death. His mother recalled a happy son who was athletic and loved music and dance. During his school days, Chalepah said, he had journaled about his dream of becoming a doctor.

“I want everyone to know that he was loved,” she said.

During a stop at a billboard calling for “justice for Zachary Bear Heels” at 54th and Center Streets, several speakers vowed to continue telling Bear Heels’ story and demanding justice.