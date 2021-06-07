4 Omaha World War II veterans to receive France's Legion of Honor

A day later, the first of two atomic bombs was dropped on Japan, bringing about the end of the war.

Fosco was discharged in 1946, as a tech sergeant, and returned to work at his former company. He stayed there until retiring, after 49 years.

The Foscos moved to Omaha in 2006, after one of their sons, Carl, relocated for a job. His wife died in 2011.

Herb Hahn is one of the few World War II veterans to have been part of the European war from beginning to end.

A member of the Army Signal Corps, his job was installing and maintaining communications equipment.

He took part in Operation Torch, the invasion of North Africa, in late 1942, operating a radio station on top of a mountain in Algeria under conditions he told an interviewer were “doggone primitive.”

Hahn’s squad supported Patton during the invasion of Sicily. He spent time on the Anzio beachhead in 1943 before taking part in the August 1944 invasion of southern France.

In spring 1945, he reached the Rhine River and saw the famous Ludendorff bridge at Remagen, famously crossed by a squad under the command of Lt. Karl Timmermann of West Point, Nebraska.