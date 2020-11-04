4 quick takeaways after Election Day in Omaha

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The presidential candidate who secures 270 electoral votes wins the election, and there are electoral pathways in which the Omaha-area vote pushes Biden to 270 or more.

But enough battleground states had been called by early Wednesday to eliminate most of those scenarios. In Wisconsin early Wednesday, Biden was leading Trump by a razor-thin margin.

Blue for Biden, red for Bacon

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., secured a third term by winning a rematch over Democrat Kara Eastman.

Bacon, who touts a bipartisan approach to governance, held onto his seat even as Trump lost the Omaha area. That's likely due in part to "Biden-Bacon" voters who are unhappy with Trump but also wary of seeing the Democratic Party go too far left.

Gambling in The Good Life

Voters on Tuesday easily approved a trio of ballot initiatives aimed at allowing casino gambling at six licensed horse racetracks across the state.