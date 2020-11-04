 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 quick takeaways after Election Day in Omaha
1 comment
alert top story

4 quick takeaways after Election Day in Omaha

{{featured_button_text}}
20201104_new_voting_LS09 (copy)

A person votes at the Omaha Community Playhouse in Omaha on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

 LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD

Election Day in Nebraska is over.

As of early Wednesday, no winner had been declared in the presidential race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Here are some quick takeaways from the election:

Omaha breaks blue

For the first time since 2008, the Omaha-area 2nd Congressional District went blue for a Democratic presidential candidate.

Former Vice President Joe Biden won the single electoral vote in the district, which is made up of Douglas County and the western half of Sarpy County.

In 2016, President Donald Trump won all five of Nebraska’s electoral votes.

That vote could matter nationally

Biden's lone vote from Nebraska could — in theory — tip the race in his favor.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The presidential candidate who secures 270 electoral votes wins the election, and there are electoral pathways in which the Omaha-area vote pushes Biden to 270 or more.

But enough battleground states had been called by early Wednesday to eliminate most of those scenarios. In Wisconsin early Wednesday, Biden was leading Trump by a razor-thin margin.

Blue for Biden, red for Bacon

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., secured a third term by winning a rematch over Democrat Kara Eastman.

Bacon, who touts a bipartisan approach to governance, held onto his seat even as Trump lost the Omaha area. That's likely due in part to "Biden-Bacon" voters who are unhappy with Trump but also wary of seeing the Democratic Party go too far left.

Gambling in The Good Life

Voters on Tuesday easily approved a trio of ballot initiatives aimed at allowing casino gambling at six licensed horse racetracks across the state.

Advocates said Nebraskans were betting an estimated $500 million a year at casinos in Iowa and other states — money they said should stay in the state.

Some of the proceeds will go toward property tax relief.​

Photos: Nebraska on Election Day 2020

reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports

1 comment

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reece covers Omaha City Hall, including the City Council and Mayor's Office, and how decisions by local leaders affect Omaha residents. He's a born-and-raised Nebraskan and UNL graduate. Follow him on Twitter @reecereports. Phone: 402-444-1127​

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert