4 quick takeaways after Election Day in Omaha

Election Day in Nebraska is over.
As of early Wednesday, no winner had been declared in the presidential race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.
Here are some quick takeaways from the election:
Omaha breaks blue
For the first time since 2008, the Omaha-area 2nd Congressional District went blue for a Democratic presidential candidate.
Former Vice President Joe Biden won the single electoral vote in the district, which is made up of Douglas County and the western half of Sarpy County.
In 2016, President Donald Trump won all five of Nebraska’s electoral votes.
That vote could matter nationally
Biden's lone vote from Nebraska could — in theory — tip the race in his favor.
The presidential candidate who secures 270 electoral votes wins the election, and there are electoral pathways in which the Omaha-area vote pushes Biden to 270 or more.
But enough battleground states had been called by early Wednesday to eliminate most of those scenarios. In Wisconsin early Wednesday, Biden was leading Trump by a razor-thin margin.
Blue for Biden, red for Bacon
Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., secured a third term by winning a rematch over Democrat Kara Eastman.
Bacon, who touts a bipartisan approach to governance, held onto his seat even as Trump lost the Omaha area. That's likely due in part to "Biden-Bacon" voters who are unhappy with Trump but also wary of seeing the Democratic Party go too far left.
Gambling in The Good Life
Voters on Tuesday easily approved a trio of ballot initiatives aimed at allowing casino gambling at six licensed horse racetracks across the state.
Advocates said Nebraskans were betting an estimated $500 million a year at casinos in Iowa and other states — money they said should stay in the state.
Some of the proceeds will go toward property tax relief.
