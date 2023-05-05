Nebraska Wildlife Rehab is planning to release more than 400 bats at Joslyn Castle on Monday night, its first in-person event since the pandemic began.
"This will be the 14th year the public is invited to attend our spring bat release, and the first year the release will be at Joslyn Castle," executive director Laura Stastny said. "We're super excited we can partner with Joslyn Castle for the public event."
The first 10 years of releases were done at Joslyn Art Museum, but that is closed due to renovations.
Nebraska Wildlife Rehab will have information tables and family-friendly bat activities starting at 6 p.m. Wildlife rehabilitators will also have bats on-hand so that people can get an up-close look at them prior to the release.
A short presentation on the bats will take place at 7:45 p.m. with the release taking place at about 7:55 and lasting about 30 minutes.
"These are all bats that came to us over the winter months when they couldn't be released," Stastny said.
They can't be released during the winter due to cold temperatures and the lack of insects.
The public is invited to bring their own picnic suppers to enjoy on the lawn prior to the release. Food will also be available for sale.
Lawn chairs and blankets are permitted, but Nebraska Wildlife Rehab asks that no tents or stakes be used, and that people do not bring pets to the event.
Portable restrooms will be available until the conclusion of the bat release. The event is free and open to public.
"NWR believes that this event is the only one of its kind in the U.S., when the public is invited to watch a large number of bats released back into the wild," Stastny said. "We are proud to share this unique opportunity with our community and to serve as ambassadors for these unique and beneficial animals."
Limited parking will be available in the lot at Joslyn.
