A 42-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning on L Street.

Luke Boisseree of Omaha was found dead at the scene, according to the Omaha Police Department.

Shortly before 1 a.m., police went to the area around 75th and L Streets. According to a press release, Boisseree was driving a black 2008 Mercedes vehicle east on L Street at a high rate of speed.

Near the 77th Avenue intersection, Boisseree lost control of his vehicle, struck a guardrail and eventually went off the road south of L Street. The vehicle eventually stopped in an Enterprise lot at 7505 L St.