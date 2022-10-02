$5 million in federal grants and donations to fund improvements to Omaha's unsafe housing

In the next few years, about 160 housing units will be made healthier for the children who spend time in them as the result of funding by the federal government and donors.

The initiative to reduce lead hazards in homes is overseen by the city and has been at work in Omaha since 1999.

Steve Zivny, who heads Omaha's program, said the city has received $4.4 million in federal grant dollars for the project. Combined with state dollars, donor funding and payments by some property owners, Omaha will have about $5 million for the work, which will take place over the next four years.

The primary focus of the effort is to reduce the risk of lead poisoning, which can permanently reduce a child's intelligence and intensify bad behaviors as well as cause other lifelong health effects. Young children are at greater risk than adults because their neurological systems are still developing.

"It's important that we keep our kids safe from lead poisoning," he said. "We have citizens who do not have the resources to address it themselves, and we are finding that even small amounts of lead in a child's system can be detrimental."

At about $15,000 per unit, Zivny estimates the city would be able to tackle about 160 housing units. That depends, in part, on inflation.

The housing units are individual homes, but the money can be applied to duplexes, triplexes and apartment buildings. It typically is used to replace doors, windows and sometimes porch floors. These are the areas where lead paint is most often found and most likely to chip and peel or generate lead dust.

Funding comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the State of Nebraska, the Lozier Foundation, the William and Ruth Scott Family Foundation and, when rental units are involved, the landlords.

Homes most likely to have lead paint hazards are those built before 1978, when the federal government banned lead paint. Zivny said east Omaha has about 84,000 homes that predate 1978.

The program targets housing east of 72nd Street, and households must have incomes at or below 80% of the metro area's median income to qualify. For a family of four, that would be a total household income of $76,100.

Most of the work is done in homes where a child already had tested high for lead, Zivny said.

Some of the funding can be used to remedy other household hazards, such as radon and mold, or poor wiring or ventilation.

Since the program started in 1999, lead hazards have been reduced in 1,104 housing units, Zivny said.