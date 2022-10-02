 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

$5 million in federal grants and donations to fund improvements to Omaha's unsafe housing

  • 0
Lead home remediation in Omaha

To reduce the likelihood of lead poisoning among children, workers replace windows and cover over lead-painted trim at an eastern Omaha home. The work is largely funded by federal dollars and is part of a national effort to address lead poisoning. 

 CITY OF OMAHA

Europe is experiencing its worst drought in at least 500 years. As a result, dried-up river beds are exposing never seen archaeological treasures. Here are the most incredible finds so far. Ancient Buildings In Rome. Low water levels have revealed two of the ancient piers of Nero’s bridge, built in the first century. A Warship In The Danube. A fleet of Nazi warships has resurfaced along the Danube river in Serbia. The Dolmen of Guadelperal. Dubbed ‘Spanish Stonehenge’, the Dolmen of Guadelperal dates back to 5,000 BCE. Since 1963, it has only been visible four times. But with Spain being at its driest in 1,200 years, more sightings could be possible in the future. A Bomb In The Po. As the waters of Po shrank amid the drought, Italy discovered an unexploded World War II bomb.

In the next few years, about 160 housing units will be made healthier for the children who spend time in them as the result of funding by the federal government and donors.

The initiative to reduce lead hazards in homes is overseen by the city and has been at work in Omaha since 1999. 

Steve Zivny, who heads Omaha's program, said the city has received $4.4 million in federal grant dollars for the project. Combined with state dollars, donor funding and payments by some property owners, Omaha will have about $5 million for the work, which will take place over the next four years.

Stay informed digital promo

Sign up today and save! Go to

Omaha.com/subscribe

The primary focus of the effort is to reduce the risk of lead poisoning, which can permanently reduce a child's intelligence and intensify bad behaviors as well as cause other lifelong health effects. Young children are at greater risk than adults because their neurological systems are still developing.

People are also reading…

"It's important that we keep our kids safe from lead poisoning," he said. "We have citizens who do not have the resources to address it themselves, and we are finding that even small amounts of lead in a child's system can be detrimental."

At about $15,000 per unit, Zivny estimates the city would be able to tackle about 160 housing units. That depends, in part, on inflation.

The housing units are individual homes, but the money can be applied to duplexes, triplexes and apartment buildings. It typically is used to replace doors, windows and sometimes porch floors. These are the areas where lead paint is most often found and most likely to chip and peel or generate lead dust.

Funding comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the State of Nebraska, the Lozier Foundation, the William and Ruth Scott Family Foundation and, when rental units are involved, the landlords.

Homes most likely to have lead paint hazards are those built before 1978, when the federal government banned lead paint. Zivny said east Omaha has about 84,000 homes that predate 1978.

The program targets housing east of 72nd Street, and households must have incomes at or below 80% of the metro area's median income to qualify. For a family of four, that would be a total household income of $76,100.

Most of the work is done in homes where a child already had tested high for lead, Zivny said.

Some of the funding can be used to remedy other household hazards, such as radon and mold, or poor wiring or ventilation. 

Since the program started in 1999, lead hazards have been reduced in 1,104 housing units, Zivny said.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Trees and power lines knocked down by Ian

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert