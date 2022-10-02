$5 million in federal grants and donations to fund improvements to Omaha's unsafe housing

Europe is experiencing its worst drought in at least 500 years. As a result, dried-up river beds are exposing never seen archaeological treasures. Here are the most incredible finds so far. Ancient Buildings In Rome. Low water levels have revealed two of the ancient piers of Nero’s bridge, built in the first century. A Warship In The Danube. A fleet of Nazi warships has resurfaced along the Danube river in Serbia. The Dolmen of Guadelperal. Dubbed ‘Spanish Stonehenge’, the Dolmen of Guadelperal dates back to 5,000 BCE. Since 1963, it has only been visible four times. But with Spain being at its driest in 1,200 years, more sightings could be possible in the future. A Bomb In The Po. As the waters of Po shrank amid the drought, Italy discovered an unexploded World War II bomb.
In the next few years, about 160 housing units will be made healthier for the children who spend time in them as the result of funding by the federal government and donors.
The initiative to reduce lead hazards in homes is overseen by the city and has been at work in Omaha since 1999.
Steve Zivny, who heads Omaha's program, said the city has received $4.4 million in federal grant dollars for the project. Combined with state dollars, donor funding and payments by some property owners, Omaha will have about $5 million for the work, which will take place over the next four years.
The primary focus of the effort is to reduce the risk of lead poisoning, which can permanently reduce a child's intelligence and intensify bad behaviors as well as cause other lifelong health effects. Young children are at greater risk than adults because their neurological systems are still developing.
"It's important that we keep our kids safe from lead poisoning," he said. "We have citizens who do not have the resources to address it themselves, and we are finding that even small amounts of lead in a child's system can be detrimental."
At about $15,000 per unit, Zivny estimates the city would be able to tackle about 160 housing units. That depends, in part, on inflation.
The housing units are individual homes, but the money can be applied to duplexes, triplexes and apartment buildings. It typically is used to replace doors, windows and sometimes porch floors. These are the areas where lead paint is most often found and most likely to chip and peel or generate lead dust.
Funding comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the State of Nebraska, the Lozier Foundation, the William and Ruth Scott Family Foundation and, when rental units are involved, the landlords.
Homes most likely to have lead paint hazards are those built before 1978, when the federal government banned lead paint. Zivny said east Omaha has about 84,000 homes that predate 1978.
The program targets housing east of 72nd Street, and households must have incomes at or below 80% of the metro area's median income to qualify. For a family of four, that would be a total household income of $76,100.
Most of the work is done in homes where a child already had tested high for lead, Zivny said.
Some of the funding can be used to remedy other household hazards, such as radon and mold, or poor wiring or ventilation.
Since the program started in 1999, lead hazards have been reduced in 1,104 housing units, Zivny said.
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of September 2022
Bicyclists ride during a protest of the closing of the Harney Street protected bike lane at Dewey Park in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The sunrise bathes the morning commute looking east on Dodge Street from 19th Street on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
College of St Mary's Jasa Weidel serves the ball against Midland University on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Midland University, left, and College of St Mary shake hands before playing on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
The sunrise bathes the morning commute looking east on Douglas Street from 19th Street on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
People line up alongside a 1931 DeSoto during a preview of Dressing the Abbey, an exhibit with costumes from the TV show 'Downton Abbey', at the Durham Museum on Thursday. The exhibit runs September 24 - January 8.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Quinton Newsome tackles Oklahoma'sMarvin Mims Jr. ona play in the first quarter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Nebraska students Blake Johnson Skyler Schwaninger, Isaiah Pomajzl, dress as Teletubbies before the Nebraska and Oklahoma game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Kurt Bruning stands in one of his fields of dryland corn near Meadow Grove, Nebraska on Thursday. Bruning said normally this time of year, the corn would be taller than him, but the drought has taken its toll.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Kurt Bruning holds two ears of corn from his farm. The one on the left is from irrigated land, the one on the right is from dryland corn. Bruning says because of the drought in Nebraska, his irrigated corn is the size of what would normally be his dryland corn.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Anthony Grant jumps over Oklahoma defense during the first half of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Anthony Grant (center) is tackled by Oklahoma's Billy Bowman Jr. (left) and Justin Broiles during the first half of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Oklahoma's Eric Gray escapes Nebraska's Isaac Gifford to score a touchdown during the first half of their game against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Quinton Newsome (left) commits pass interference on Oklahoma's Theo Wease Jr. during the first half of their game against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trey Palmer (3) makes a catch for a touchdown in the Oklahoma vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph walks out with the team during their game at Oklahoma at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
A giant American flag hanging between two ladders from Omaha firetrucks is reflected in the sunglasses of Omaha firefighter Bruno Caro during POW/MIA Day at Memorial Park on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Dr Rudi Mitchell, left, and Pam WhiteBear participate in a wreath-laying ceremony during POW/MIA Day at Memorial Park on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Jim Meier, bottom, watches as Heritage Nursery plants trees at Memorial Park on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Madi Kubik celebrates a point during their game against Stanford at Devaney Sports Center on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Lindsay Krause blocks the ball during their game against Stanford at Devaney Sports Center on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Madi Kubik tips the ball during their game against Stanford at Devaney Sports Center on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson looks for an open receiver before being sacked by Georgia Southern's Anthony Wilson, right, in the second quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Season ticket holders Laura Buchman, left, and her husband Ed Duncklee wait on the start of the Nebraska and Georgia Southern outside of Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts answers questions about the firing of Head Coach Scott Frost on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Marques Buford Jr. (1) makes a catch fo an interception in the Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Georgia Southern's Gerald Green (4) rushes in the Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Aurora's Carlos Collazo (2) escapes a tackle by Ashland-Greenwood's Drake Zimmerman (11) during the game on Friday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Gross' fans celebrate a touchdown during the game against Elkhorn on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nate Boerkircher scores a touchdown early in the third quarter against North Dakota on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Doug Larson holds the certificate and flag he was given after he graduated from Veterans Treatment Court at the City-County Building on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton, left, celebrates wining the third set over Nebraska at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Bekka Allick prepares to hit the ball at Creighton's Kendra Wait, top right, and Kiana Schmitt, bottom right, in the second set at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A record crowd of 15,797 watch Nebraska take on Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ellie Bolton (from left), Norah Sis, and Sky McCune watch the pregame video before their game against Nebraska at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kendra Wait celebrates a point during their game against Nebraska at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Sky McCune bumps the ball during their game against Nebraska at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Bekka Allick (left) tries to block Creighton's Kendra Wait during their game at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Whitney Lauenstein (left) and Nicklin Hames celebrate a kill during their game against Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska players run onto the field before their game against North Dakota at Memorial Field on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Anthony Grant tries to escape North Dakota’s defense during the 2nd half of their game at Memorial Field on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska’s Trey Palmer celebrates after catching a 31-yard pass during the 2nd half of their game against North Dakota at Memorial Field on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Marques Buford Jr. tries to bring down North Dakota’s Isaiah Smith during the 2nd half of their game at Memorial Field on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) looks up at the replay after being sacked for the second time in the first quarter of the North Dakota vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Anthony Grant fist bumps Walt (right) and Gus Rasmussen after scoring a touchdown during a game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Amanda Fink wears Husker themed cowboy books she purchased in Nashville before a game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Kendra Wait (left) and Kiana Schmitt try to block the ball during their game against USC at Sokol Arena on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Kiara Reinhardt (center) and her teammates celebrate a point during their game against USC at Sokol Arena on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Cole Ballard (5) rushes with Millard South's Bryson Zimmerman (51) on his tail in the Millard South vs. Elkhorn South football game at Elkhorn High School in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Keeley Davis celebrates after scoring a point during their game against USC at Sokol Arena on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
