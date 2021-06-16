5 Nebraskans seriously injured when boat explodes at Lake of the Ozarks

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. — Five people from Nebraska —Gretna and Elkhorn — were seriously injured Tuesday when a boat exploded at the Lake of the Ozarks.

The explosion occurred near Sunrise Beach, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. The boat was docked when a mechanical failure caused a fuel-related fire, the patrol said.

James and Kari Hohenstein, Brad Vanwinkle and two children ages 12 and 16 were seriously injured, officials said. The 16-year-old and Vanwinkle were flown to University Hospital in Columbia for treatment, while the three others were taken to a nearby hospital.

A 2-year-old was taken by private vehicle to the hospital with minor injuries.