50 years after cross-country bike ride, man does it again

Fifty years ago, Ohio native Carl Foote set off on a 33-day bike ride from New Jersey to Oregon.

At that time, he was a 20-year-old college student. Now, Foote is freshly retired and nearing 70 — but on May 21, he set off on the same cross-country trek that he completed half-a-century earlier.

The ride isn't just for fun this time. After watching a family member struggle with Alzheimer's Disease, Foote decided to use the ride as an opportunity to fundraise. He has an ambitious goal of raising $3 million dollars, all of which would go to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund.

On Friday, Foote's journey brought him through Omaha. He rode over the pedestrian bridge and stopped at a Jimmy John's for lunch before continuing on to West Point.

"It's a wonderful city," Foote said of Omaha. "I was just telling my wife we have to come and visit."

Foote is on a tight schedule, so there isn't much time to sightsee. He's currently averaging about 50 miles every day, though he's trying to push that number up as he bikes across flat terrain. The most difficult part, he said, was Pennsylvania's mountains.

"I swear they've gotten taller since last time," he said.

Since leaving New Jersey, Foote has been met with tame weather. He has, with only one exception, managed to avoid the severe thunderstorms that swept over the Midwest in the past few weeks.

That beats the track record from his 1972 trip, where he said it rained more often than not.

Though he's taking the same route and staying in many of the same cities, some things are different. Foote says one major change is that he's learned to talk with anyone and everyone who crosses his path.

"When I first went through, I was just a 20-year-old kid," he said. "I didn't talk to anybody. I talk to everyone now."

Foote will celebrate his 70th birthday on the road. When asked for his birthday plans, he said he will probably bike 50 miles.

Fans can follow along on Foote's journey on his Facebook, where he posts daily updates and photos. A GoFundMe page has also been set up to raise money for the Cure Alzheimer's Fund.

