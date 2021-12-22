500 exotic animals are largest number of species rescued by Nebraska Humane Society

Nearly 500 animals are in the care of the Nebraska Humane Society after they were rescued from a Papillion home Monday and Tuesday.

The exotic birds, rabbits, ferrets, chinchillas, guinea pigs, snakes, hermit crabs, lizards and three dogs make up more than 150 different species, the largest number of species ever rescued by the Humane Society in a single case, said Elizabeth Farrington, a veterinarian with the Humane Society.

Many of the animals were in various states of neglect when officers entered a home southeast of Papillion-La Vista High School on Monday after receiving an anonymous tip. Animal remains were also found in the home.

At least a dozen of those animals rescued had to be euthanized due to their condition, and many others underwent evaluations Wednesday.

The focus now is on care for the animals, which includes seeking outside guidance from veterinarians with exotic species experience, including help from Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, whose veterinary staff have shared support, Farrington said.